Montreal phasing out single-use plastics in restaurants

In a move designed to reduce Montreal’s addiction to plastics, city officials are trying to curb the appetite for single-use plastics in restaurants.

Plastic utensils, containers, cups, straws and lids will eventually be banned in all bars and restaurants in Montreal.

The goal is to force restaurant owners and their management teams to move toward more sustainable alternatives and prevent plastics from ending up in landfills.

Plastic products in the restaurant industry are commonly used at fast food franchises and in food courts.

As of March 29, the ban will take effect.

“It’s really to reduce and reduce as much as possible,” Marie-Andrée Mauger, the Montreal executive committee member responsible for the environment, said at a press conference at Le Central, a downtown Montreal food court.

The city’s target is to reduce single-use plastic waste to zero.

But reaching that goal won’t be easy. There are still many exceptions to the ban, including takeout orders, delivery companies and non-profit organizations that are in the food services industry.

People Global News spoke with at Le Central support the city’s initiative.

“People might be against it at first for convenience but, eventually, it’s not that hard of a change,” Paule Ferron told Global News.

The single-use plastic ban will be phased in at restaurants and owners will be given time to comply. If they fail to make changes, the owners will receive a first-time warning followed by fines that range between $400 to $4,000.

“As long as they give us some time, I think we should comply,” Peter Sergakis, an owner of dozens of restaurants in Montreal, told Global News.

Sergakis supports the initiative, saying every effort has to be made to protect the environment.

“We have to be fair to the environment,” he said.

Environmentalists also applaud the city’s efforts, saying reducing plastics at the source is the best way to keep the non-sustainable products out of landfills.

“Most of the time … it’s going to the same place, which is the landfill,” Karel Ménard, of the Quebec Coalition for Ecological Waste Management, told Global News.

The ban on single-use plastics in restaurants comes following the federal government’s announcement last summer phasing out single-use plastics across the country.

Montrealers say the city’s efforts in restaurants are the logical next step.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think that’s definitely where we need to move,” Amanda Henry told Global News.

It’s a move some hope will make their culinary experience a little greener.