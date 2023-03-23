Dust advisories issued for 10 communities in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Dust advisories are in effect for several communities across B.C.’s Interior.

Environment Canada issued the advisories due to high concentrations of particulate matter in the air. They are expected to remain in effect until those levels fall due to precipitation, dust-suppression measures or a change in traffic patterns.

Communities or regions under a dust advisory are:

Hudson’s Hope

Burns Lake

Vanderhoof

Smithers

Houston

Prince George

Williams Lake

Golden

Sparwood

Vernon

3:47 Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 22

“Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations,” Environment Canada said. “This advisory is in effect until further notice.”

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency added that people with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

More information on air quality can be found on the province’s website.