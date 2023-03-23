Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

Dust advisories issued for 10 communities in B.C. Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 4:40 pm
A map showing regions where dust advisories have been issued. View image in full screen
A map showing regions where dust advisories have been issued. Environment Canada
Dust advisories are in effect for several communities across B.C.’s Interior.

Environment Canada issued the advisories due to high concentrations of particulate matter in the air. They are expected to remain in effect until those levels fall due to precipitation, dust-suppression measures or a change in traffic patterns.

Communities or regions under a dust advisory are:

  • Hudson’s Hope
  • Burns Lake
  • Vanderhoof
  • Smithers
  • Houston
  • Prince George
  • Williams Lake
  • Golden
  • Sparwood
  • Vernon
“Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations,” Environment Canada said. “This advisory is in effect until further notice.”

The weather agency added that people with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

More information on air quality can be found on the province’s website.

