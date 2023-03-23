Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Cool forecast for first weekend of spring

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 2:03 pm
There is the risk of rain or wet snow early Friday. View image in full screen
There is a risk of rain or wet snow early Friday. SkyTracker Weather
Pockets of showers, mixed with sunny breaks, are in Thursday’s forecast, with temperatures climbing from a low of -5 C to double digits in the afternoon.

The first week of spring will end on a wet note, with a chance of some wet flurries shifting to showers on Friday, along with a high of around 8 C.

The first weekend of spring will see a chance of sprinkles on Saturday and another daily high of around 8 C.

Sunday should be a slightly drier day, with afternoon temperatures being a touch milder.

The work week ahead is expected to start off with a chance of showers on Monday before increasing sunshine settles across the region.

Afternoon highs should make their way back into double digits through the week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

