Okanagan weather: Cool forecast for first weekend of spring

Pockets of showers, mixed with sunny breaks, are in Thursday’s forecast, with temperatures climbing from a low of -5 C to double digits in the afternoon.
The first week of spring will end on a wet note, with a chance of some wet flurries shifting to showers on Friday, along with a high of around 8 C.
The first weekend of spring will see a chance of sprinkles on Saturday and another daily high of around 8 C.
Sunday should be a slightly drier day, with afternoon temperatures being a touch milder.
The work week ahead is expected to start off with a chance of showers on Monday before increasing sunshine settles across the region.
Afternoon highs should make their way back into double digits through the week.
