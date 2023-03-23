Okanagan weather: Cool forecast for first weekend of spring

Send this page to someone via email

Pockets of showers, mixed with sunny breaks, are in Thursday’s forecast, with temperatures climbing from a low of -5 C to double digits in the afternoon.

The first week of spring will end on a wet note, with a chance of some wet flurries shifting to showers on Friday, along with a high of around 8 C.

The first weekend of spring will see a chance of sprinkles on Saturday and another daily high of around 8 C.

3:47 Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 22

Sunday should be a slightly drier day, with afternoon temperatures being a touch milder.

Story continues below advertisement

The work week ahead is expected to start off with a chance of showers on Monday before increasing sunshine settles across the region.

Afternoon highs should make their way back into double digits through the week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.