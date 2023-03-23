Menu

Sports

Something to cheer about: Membership doubles for Peterborough, Ont.’s Electric City Cheer

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 1:16 pm
Something to cheer about: membership doubles for Peterborough’s cheer team
On this edition of Out & About Global Peterborough's Caley Bedore attends cheer practice with Electric City Cheer to not only learn more about the organization, but also a few skills.
Since Electric City Cheer began in Peterborough, Ont., in 2021, cheer director Kadie Johnson said people have been “flipping” for the program.

“It started with just a recreational session, and we had so much interest with people that over the summer it grew into a competitive program,” she said. “From our first to our second season our numbers have doubled, it just seems that everyone in Peterborough loves cheer.”

Everyone, of all ages. Johnson said the teams have people as young as four, up to 18 years old.

And while you might picture cheerleaders on the sidelines, these competitive squads actually have people cheering for them, as they compete against other teams in the province.

“They are nonstop on the floor tumbling, stunting, throwing people, jumping, performing the entire time. It is just such a dynamic sport and something for everybody really,” she said, adding the team is also scheduled to attend nationals in April.

For anyone interested in the sport, there’s no need to be intimidated, Johnson said. Registration is now open for recreational programs, no experience is necessary.

“We have recreational programs starting up for the spring and we have our competitive program starting back up in June, so there is lots of opportunity to get involved and it is the perfect time for new people because we are just starting a new session, so it’s a great time to try something new.”

To find out more, or to register, visit the Electric City Cheer website.

