‘Commercial’ amounts of cocaine produced in Edmonton trafficking operation, ALERT says

Alberta drug investigators seized equipment that can be used in making commercial-sized amounts of cocaine during a search of Edmonton properties last month.

The investigation into cocaine trafficking started in October, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

“Through the course of this five-month investigation, officers were able to identify several suspects, and seized several pieces of equipment which were being used to produce large, commercial-sized quantities of product,” said Sgt. Jeff Woodliffe.

Woodcliffe said the operation was sophisticated.

Police said officers identified four homes and four vehicles that were linked to the operation.

While searching the homes on Feb. 23, police said officers seized six kilograms of cocaine, 10 kilograms of powder used to dilute the cocaine, a small amount of meth and $11,000 in cash.

View image in full screen ALERT said it seized several kilograms of cocaine and a cutting agent from four homes in Edmonton. ALERT

ALERT said the investigation, assisted by Edmonton Police Service, is ongoing. They haven’t released the names of anyone charged in relation to the alleged cocaine trafficking operation.