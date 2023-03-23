Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Commercial’ amounts of cocaine produced in Edmonton trafficking operation, ALERT says

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 23, 2023 12:41 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said officers seized several kilograms of cocaine and cutting agent from four homes in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said officers seized several kilograms of cocaine and cutting agent from four homes in Edmonton. ALERT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta drug investigators seized equipment that can be used in making commercial-sized amounts of cocaine during a search of Edmonton properties last month.

The investigation into cocaine trafficking started in October, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

“Through the course of this five-month investigation, officers were able to identify several suspects, and seized several pieces of equipment which were being used to produce large, commercial-sized quantities of product,” said Sgt. Jeff Woodliffe.

Woodcliffe said the operation was sophisticated.

Read more: 2 arrested after more than $1 million in drugs seized in downtown Edmonton: EPS

Police said officers identified four homes and four vehicles that were linked to the operation.

While searching the homes on Feb. 23, police said officers seized six kilograms of cocaine, 10 kilograms of powder used to dilute the cocaine, a small amount of meth and $11,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement
ALERT said it seized several kilograms of cocaine and a cutting agent from four homes in Edmonton. View image in full screen
ALERT said it seized several kilograms of cocaine and a cutting agent from four homes in Edmonton. ALERT

ALERT said the investigation, assisted by Edmonton Police Service, is ongoing. They haven’t released the names of anyone charged in relation to the alleged cocaine trafficking operation.

Click to play video: 'All hands on deck for massive bust of fentanyl superlab in rural Alberta: ALERT'
All hands on deck for massive bust of fentanyl superlab in rural Alberta: ALERT
Edmonton crimeCocaineDrug TraffickingALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsEdmonton drug traffickingEdmonton cocaineALERT EdmontonEdmonton Drug Trade
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers