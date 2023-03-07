Menu

Crime

2 arrested after more than $1 million in drugs seized in downtown Edmonton: EPS

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 7, 2023 6:18 pm
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service badge on Jan. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service badge on Jan. 19, 2023. Global News
Two men were arrested last month after Edmonton police found $1.1 million worth of drugs in a downtown apartment.

Police say on the night of Feb. 18, officers were investigating a weapons complaint in the area of 97 Avenue and 106 Street.

Officers located the men involved in the complaint and their investigation led them to an apartment suite in the area, police said in a news release.

“Observations made in the suite resulted in the officers obtaining a search warrant,” said police.

Read more: Edmonton police lay charges after seizing $930K worth of cash and drugs, including 8.5kg of cocaine

According to EPS, officers found 3.7 kg of fentanyl, 3.9 kg of meth and 57 grams of cocaine, totalling more than $1.1 million in street value.

James Wing, 32, was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. Adam Johnston, 41, was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

EPS asks anyone with information about this seizure to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or to submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

Edmonton police seize nearly $810K in drugs and guns
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSDrugsEdmontonDrug Seizuredrug investigation
