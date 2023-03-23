Kids at bus stop foil attempted kidnapping, swarm man who tried to grab child

Send this page to someone via email

A group of students at a Maryland bus stop proved there’s strength in numbers when they got together and swarmed a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child on Monday.

The students from Redland Middle School in Gaithersburg, Md., reportedly witnessed 31-year-old Jamaal Germany attempt to abduct an unnamed minor from their bus stop shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

“The suspect allegedly grabbed the child and pulled them toward an apartment building,” police wrote. “Several students who were standing at the bus stop attempted to intervene and the victim was able to break free.”

When the school bus arrived, all of the students boarded and subsequently reported the incident to a member of the school’s staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Police later arrested Germany, who was charged with attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Fox 5 interviewed Germany’s parents who claimed he was having a “mental health crisis” at the time of the incident. They said that the “system is failing” people like Germany who require medical assistance but have not been able to obtain services.

Redland Middle School issued a letter to parents about the incident and said they asked for a police presence at the bus stop, as per NBC.

“Knowing that this may have been alarming for some of our students, we are providing social emotional support to all of the students who were at the bus stop and may have witnessed this,” the letter reads.

Story continues below advertisement

An unnamed neighbour told NBC Washington this was not the first time Germany has allegedly attempted to kidnap a child from the bus stop. The neighbour claimed Germany was spotted at the bus stop a week earlier.

The latest report from police seems to indicate the suspect remains in custody.