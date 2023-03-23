Police alert Hamiltonians of recent uptick in message scams tied to fake online orders

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are alerting residents in the city about a rise in cases involving text and email scams tied to popular online ordering services.

Investigators say several involve fake messages regarding Amazon purchases –the messages falsely inform unsuspecting individuals of a problem with an order.

“The message will ask you to confirm a product you did not order, advise there is a problem with your account or offer a refund,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst revealed in an email.

“The message will then direct you to click on a link or call a phone number provided.”

Ernst says victims are then asked to send money, for bank account information or to give over control of their computers.

A statement from Amazon confirms the outlet never sends unsolicited messages that ask for personal or banking information.

“Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of our website and will never ask you for remote access to your device,” the company said.

More information on how users can confirm the legitimacy of an Amazon reach-out is available on the company’s website.

Ernst says “scammers” typically use pressure tactics on victims, to which she says a recipient should “take a moment and collect your thoughts.”

“Look at the situation, does this make sense?” she said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been scammed or has been approached can report it to Hamilton police online.