Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police alert Hamiltonians of recent uptick in message scams tied to fake online orders

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 11:25 am
Hamilton police say they've been seeing increased reports relating to text message and email-related scams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they've been seeing increased reports relating to text message and email-related scams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton police are alerting residents in the city about a rise in cases involving text and email scams tied to popular online ordering services.

Investigators say several involve fake messages regarding Amazon purchases –the messages falsely inform unsuspecting individuals of a problem with an order.

“The message will ask you to confirm a product you did not order, advise there is a problem with your account or offer a refund,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst revealed in an email.

“The message will then direct you to click on a link or call a phone number provided.”

Ernst says victims are then asked to send money, for bank account information or to give over control of their computers.

Read more: Hamilton closes Saltfleet Community Centre after several structural concerns discovered

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from Amazon confirms the outlet never sends unsolicited messages that ask for personal or banking information.

“Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of our website and will never ask you for remote access to your device,” the company said.

More information on how users can confirm the legitimacy of an Amazon reach-out is available on the company’s website.

Trending Now

Ernst says “scammers” typically use pressure tactics on victims, to which she says a recipient should “take a moment and collect your thoughts.”

“Look at the situation, does this make sense?” she said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been scammed or has been approached can report it to Hamilton police online.

Click to play video: 'Nordstrom liquidation sale underwhelms Canadians'
Nordstrom liquidation sale underwhelms Canadians
Advertisement
More on Crime
HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton PoliceAmazonHamilton Crimecyber crimeEmail Scamtext message scamkrista-lee ernstAmazon order scamonline ordering scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers