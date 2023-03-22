Hamilton closes Saltfleet Community Centre after several structural concerns discovered

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton is shutting down a Stoney Creek, Ont. community centre amid several structural concerns including a “worsening issue with the building foundation.”

Public Works general manager Carlisle Khan said the closure of the Saltfleet Community Centre was “due to an abundance of caution” affecting at least seven organizations that operate out of the facility.

The building houses a food bank, a seniors outreach, Homefront Cancer Services, a historical society, a football club, Hamilton Victory Gardens and the 713 Royal Canadian air cadet squadron.

“Staff have reached out to all of these organizations that are impacted and have committed to supporting them as we find alternative accommodations,” Khan revealed.

City staff identified challenges with the building back in 2022 during an ongoing “corporate-wide facilities assessment” of city buildings, according to Khan.

Additional issues tied to the west wing, central wing and south side of the building require further investigation.

“There were some concerns that it is shifting, it is moving, which will eventually lead to it potentially slipping off the edge of the foundation,” said Khan.

The city has not yet decided the fate of the facility nor shared estimates on repair or any potential demolition costs involved. They say they are “look(ing) at all the options on the table.”

“One of the criteria definitely will be cost,” Khan said.

“We’re trying to have the asset back in service as soon as possible or find an alternative for the tenants that use that asset.”

The building, originally the Alliance Church, was built in 1985 and purchased by the city 13 years ago.

Major roof work was done in 2017 following initial investigations and repairs in 2011.

Public Works hopes to present a report on potential solutions in front of councillors and a committee in early May.