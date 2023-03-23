Menu

Canada

Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision, both directions closed

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 9:24 am
OPP in Lennox & Addington County are investigating a fatal collision on the 401 near Shannonville Rd. View image in full screen
OPP in Lennox & Addington County are investigating a fatal collision on the 401 near Shannonville Rd. Napanee Fire Dept.
The Ontario Provincial Police’s technical investigators and collision reconstructionists are investigating a fatal collision on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

Police say the collision happened between mile markers 556 and 566 and involved two tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Kingston, Ont. death

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was brought to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed with no known reopening time.

PoliceOPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CollisionFatalNapaneetransport truckLennox and Addington county
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

