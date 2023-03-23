Lennox & Addington OPP investigate fatal 401 collision, both directions closed

See more sharing options

The Ontario Provincial Police’s technical investigators and collision reconstructionists are investigating a fatal collision on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

Police say the collision happened between mile markers 556 and 566 and involved two tractor-trailers and one passenger vehicle.

Crews from Napanee Tyndenaga OPP and EMS on scene 401. Marysville pic.twitter.com/UqHD4nD2tm — FireChief811 (@DChief813) March 23, 2023

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was brought to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed with no known reopening time.