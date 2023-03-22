Preparations underway for BC Winter Games in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of sack lunches are being packed for 900 athletes from across British Columbia coming to Vernon for the BC Winter Games.

“Right now we have a ‘bunwich’ with bread donated by Cobs, which is great, Sunrype orange juice and then some fresh fruit granola bars, etc.,” said Simon Dufresne, Vernon Recreation Centre food and venue chair.

“It’s a nice, balanced meal for the athletes to enjoy.”

The sporting event brings together top athletes between the ages of 8 and 19 to compete in the competition that takes place from March 23 to March 26.

To fuel the BC Winter Games and the athletes it takes almost double the amount of volunteers to make sure the event runs smoothly.

“We have 1,500 volunteers registered from the greater Vernon area, throughout B.C. and even from the (United States),” said Nicky Dunlop, president of the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games Society.

Athletes will compete at locations across the city, at schools and arenas as well as at Silverstar Mountain Resort and athletes will be housed in classrooms left empty for spring break.

“The schools are providing a big space for both competitions as well as athletes accommodations,” said Michael Grace, sports coordinator of the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games Society.

“So I would say five of the schools are hosting people in the classrooms. We are putting out mats and everything.”

To start the BC Winter Games off right, they need to fill the 3,003 seats at Kal Tire Place for the opening ceremonies on Thursday, March 13.

Let’s pack Kal Tire Place and welcome these athletes to our city,” said Cindy Masters, vice-president of the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games Society.

“They walk in and do an athlete march and they come in zones and it’s pretty darn exciting when the red zone comes in because that’s our zone, the Thompson Okanagan, and the room is just electric at that point.”

The opening ceremonies begin at 7:30p.m. and are free to attend. Then, there are two action-packed days full of competition on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday it’s a half day.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.bcgames.org