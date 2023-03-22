Male patient rushed to hospital, suspect sought after daylight shooting in Toronto

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Toronto, police say.
One person was reportedly shot after 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues.
Toronto police said they located a victim with a gunshot wound when officers arrived at the scene.
Toronto paramedics initially said a male patient was being taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. In an update, paramedics said the injuries were considered serious, possibly life-threatening.
An initial suspect description was released. Police said they were looking for a man between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall, with an average build. He was seen wearing black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
