Crime

Male patient rushed to hospital, suspect sought after daylight shooting in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 4:51 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

One person was reportedly shot after 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues.

Toronto police said they located a victim with a gunshot wound when officers arrived at the scene.

Read more: Peel police lead investigation after Toronto police officer killed in GTA shootings

Toronto paramedics initially said a male patient was being taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. In an update, paramedics said the injuries were considered serious, possibly life-threatening.

Trending Now

An initial suspect description was released. Police said they were looking for a man between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-nine-inches tall, with an average build. He was seen wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

