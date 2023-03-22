Menu

Crime

Waterloo man arrested after ‘targeted’ robbery overnight in KItchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 4:28 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a robbery which occurred in the Victoria Hills area of Kitchener,  early Wednesday morning.

According to a release, officers were called to a parking lot near Weichel Street after a robbery had been called in.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after local politician receives death threats: police

Police say a victim, who was in their vehicle, was approached by a man with  knife who demanded they get out. The victim got out while the suspect hopped in and took off.

The officers then tracked down a 24-year-old man from Waterloo before arresting him. He is facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen identity documents.

Read more: Man, woman arrested after standoff at motel in Kitchener: police

Police say that the victim was unharmed in what they are describing as a “targeted incident.”

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener Crimekitchener robberyWaterloo man arrestedWeichel Street Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

