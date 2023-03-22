Waterloo man arrested after ‘targeted’ robbery overnight in KItchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a robbery which occurred in the Victoria Hills area of Kitchener, early Wednesday morning.

According to a release, officers were called to a parking lot near Weichel Street after a robbery had been called in.

Police say a victim, who was in their vehicle, was approached by a man with knife who demanded they get out. The victim got out while the suspect hopped in and took off.

The officers then tracked down a 24-year-old man from Waterloo before arresting him. He is facing a number of charges including robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen identity documents.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that the victim was unharmed in what they are describing as a “targeted incident.”