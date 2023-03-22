Man who smashed Vancouver bus shelters released without bail

Send this page to someone via email

A man who used a hammer to smash around 20 glass panes on downtown Vancouver bus shelters early Tuesday morning, causing roughly $30,000 in damage, has been released from custody.

The 47-year-old man was detained by witnesses until police arrived early Tuesday.

The spree took place around 1:30 a.m., involving shelters near Granville and Georgia streets, according to Vancouver police.

The man appeared in court Wednesday morning and was released with no financial obligations, meaning no bail had to be paid.

He has been charged with mischief to property over $5,000 and is slated to appear in court again on March 29.

Last week, B.C.’s attorney general, Niki Sharma, said the proposed changes to the federal bail system will ensure repeat offenders are held in custody before their trial unless there is a “good reason” for their release.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said he is “encouraged” that the federal government has agreed to make amendments to the Criminal Code and is sure the province’s jails will be able to handle any additional pressure the changes may cause.

– with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey