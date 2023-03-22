Menu

Crime

‘Thieves are again active,’ Barrie police say, after pickups stolen overnight

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 4:05 pm
Two Dodge pickup trucks were stolen in Barrie overnight.
Two Dodge pickup trucks were stolen in Barrie overnight. Barrie Police
It appears “thieves are again active,” Barrie, Ont., police say, after two pickup trucks were stolen in the city overnight.

Barrie police said that at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a resident on Patterson Road woke up to the sound of his 2021 Dodge RAM Rebel pickup truck being started in his driveway.

When he went to the front of his house, the vehicle, which is black and has the Ontario licence plate BK68927, was gone.

Police said the pickup had red tow hooks on the front, had a tonneau cover, storage boxes and tinted windows.

A second overnight theft was also reported by a resident a short distance away on Bishop Drive.

Read more: 78 stolen vehicles recovered, 4 charged as Peel police work to target car theft ‘epidemic’

Police said a 2022 black Dodge RAM Longhorn Limited pickup was stolen, which had the Ontario licence plate BB86961.

Officers noted that in both cases, the owners had their keys.

“It would appear that thieves are again active in our community and are targeting vehicles while their owners are sleeping,” police said.

“Police are strongly encouraging owners of newer model Dodge RAM pickup trucks, Toyota Highlander and Lexus RX350 sport utility vehicles to do what they can to secure your motor vehicles against theft as these vehicles are highly sought after thieves.”

Police advised vehicle owners to use wheel locking devices, a radio frequency blocking pouch, or to park their vehicles in a garage.

Any suspicious people or vehicles should also be reported to officers, police said.

78 stolen vehicles recovered, 4 charged as Peel police work to target car theft ‘epidemic’
