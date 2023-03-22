Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 22

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 22'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 22
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, March 22.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Meewasin pelican watch, basement renovations at the Centric Lake House and teeing it up at Urban Golf.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Watch on for the return of the American pelicans to Saskatoon

The watch is on at the weir for the return of the American pelicans.

Meewasin Valley Authority runs a pelican watch contest, giving people a chance to guess when the pelicans will arrive.

MVA CEO Andrea Lafond explains why the pelicans return to Saskatoon each year, when they typically arrive and how to get involved in the contest.

Click to play video: 'Watch on for the return of the American pelicans to Saskatoon'
Watch on for the return of the American pelicans to Saskatoon

Designing the Centric Lake House basement: Décor and Design

The renovations continue at the Centric Lake House in Saskatoon, this time in the basement.

Story continues below advertisement

Additions include an entertainment area, an additional room and a wine display.

Michael Anderson from Metric Design walks Chantal Wagner through the basement renovations in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Designing the Centric Lake House basement: Décor and Design'
Designing the Centric Lake House basement: Décor and Design

Teeing it up at Urban Golf in Experience Saskatoon

There is a new place in Saskatoon for those looking to work on their golf swing or play on one of the hundreds of courses in the simulator.

Trending Now

Urban Golf opened at the beginning of March and uses TrackMan technology — the same technology used by PGA professionals.

Owner Kevin Dietz explains all the facility has to offer in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Teeing it up at Urban Golf in Experience Saskatoon'
Teeing it up at Urban Golf in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 22

Another cool spring day — Emily-May Simmonds has your Wednesday, March 22, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 22'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 22
GolfRenovationsDecor and DesignGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMeewasin Valley AuthorityMeewasinMetric DesignExperience SaskatoonPelicansIndoor GolfUrban Golf
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers