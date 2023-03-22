Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 22

Meewasin pelican watch, basement renovations at the Centric Lake House and teeing it up at Urban Golf.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Watch on for the return of the American pelicans to Saskatoon
The watch is on at the weir for the return of the American pelicans.
Meewasin Valley Authority runs a pelican watch contest, giving people a chance to guess when the pelicans will arrive.
MVA CEO Andrea Lafond explains why the pelicans return to Saskatoon each year, when they typically arrive and how to get involved in the contest.
Designing the Centric Lake House basement: Décor and Design
The renovations continue at the Centric Lake House in Saskatoon, this time in the basement.
Additions include an entertainment area, an additional room and a wine display.
Michael Anderson from Metric Design walks Chantal Wagner through the basement renovations in Décor and Design.
Teeing it up at Urban Golf in Experience Saskatoon
There is a new place in Saskatoon for those looking to work on their golf swing or play on one of the hundreds of courses in the simulator.
Urban Golf opened at the beginning of March and uses TrackMan technology — the same technology used by PGA professionals.
Owner Kevin Dietz explains all the facility has to offer in Experience Saskatoon.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 22
Another cool spring day — Emily-May Simmonds has your Wednesday, March 22, morning SkyTracker forecast.
