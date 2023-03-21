Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Edson, Alta. police search for suspects after finding torched municipal vehicles

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 7:24 pm
Surveillance video shows two individuals near vehicles Edson Civic Centre minutes before they were torched.
Surveillance video shows two individuals near vehicles Edson Civic Centre minutes before they were torched. Courtesy of: RCMP
Police in Alberta are investigating arson after being called to a fire at the Edson Civic Centre where three municipal vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The fire department was able to put the fire out, but police say the cause seems suspicious. Two people were seen on video surveillance near the cars just before the fire.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. dealership vehicles deliberately set on fire

Edson RCMP are asking anyone with any information about this fire to contact police at 780-723-8822.

Edson is located roughly 200 kilometres due west of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Edson man asks for appeal in string of arsons and break and enters in western Alberta'
Edson man asks for appeal in string of arsons and break and enters in western Alberta
More on Canada
