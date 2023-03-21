Edson, Alta. police search for suspects after finding torched municipal vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Alberta are investigating arson after being called to a fire at the Edson Civic Centre where three municipal vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The fire department was able to put the fire out, but police say the cause seems suspicious. Two people were seen on video surveillance near the cars just before the fire.

Edson RCMP are asking anyone with any information about this fire to contact police at 780-723-8822.

Edson is located roughly 200 kilometres due west of Edmonton.