Man with hammer smashes $30K worth of downtown Vancouver bus shelter glass

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 4:13 pm
A man with a hammer smashed roughly 20 panes of glass on downtown Vancouver bus shelters early in the morning on Tues. March 21, 2023. View image in full screen
A man with a hammer smashed roughly 20 panes of glass on downtown Vancouver bus shelters early in the morning on Tues. March 21, 2023. Jill Bennett/980 CKNW
A man with a hammer smashed around 20 glass panes on downtown Vancouver bus shelters early Tuesday morning, causing roughly $30,000 in damage according to Vancouver police.

The spree took place around 1:30 a.m., damaging shelters near Granville and Georgia streets, Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News.

The suspect was detained by witnesses until police arrived and took him into custody.

Addison said the 47-year-old has now been charged with mischief over $5,000.

“The only motive for this appears to be destruction of property,” he said in an emailed statement.

Impacted shelters were roped off with yellow police tape on Tuesday afternoon. Sidewalks remained littered with shattered glass.

More to come….

