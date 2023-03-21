Man with hammer smashes $30K worth of downtown Vancouver bus shelter glass

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man with a hammer smashed around 20 glass panes on downtown Vancouver bus shelters early Tuesday morning, causing roughly $30,000 in damage according to Vancouver police.

The spree took place around 1:30 a.m., damaging shelters near Granville and Georgia streets, Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News.

The suspect was detained by witnesses until police arrived and took him into custody.

Read more: Liquidation sales at Nordstrom in Vancouver begin but some disappointed by discounts

Addison said the 47-year-old has now been charged with mischief over $5,000.

“The only motive for this appears to be destruction of property,” he said in an emailed statement.

Impacted shelters were roped off with yellow police tape on Tuesday afternoon. Sidewalks remained littered with shattered glass.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come….