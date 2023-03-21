Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Liquidation sales at Nordstrom in Vancouver begin Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Nordstrom begins liquidating its remaining assets'
Nordstrom begins liquidating its remaining assets
Weeks after announcing it was shuttering its Canadian operations, Nordstrom has kicked off its liquidation sale. 'Global News Morning' speaks with retail analyst Bruce Winder about the changing retail landscape in Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Liquidation sales at Nordstrom in Vancouver begin Tuesday.

Furniture, fixtures and equipment will be up for sale, alongside most of Nordstrom’s merchandise.

However, goods from third parties will not be part of the sale because they were removed from stores over the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Nordstrom prepares for liquidation sales'
Nordstrom prepares for liquidation sales

Earlier this month Nordstrom announced it will close six department stores and seven Nordstrom Rack shops by late June, cutting 2,500 jobs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Retail expert Bruce Winder said he thinks Nordstrom really overestimated how big the Canadian luxury market is.

“It gives Canada a bit of a black eye in terms of our retail sector but retail isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “It’s just changing, there’s ebbs and flows.”

Read more: Nordstrom Canada liquidation sales expected to begin Tuesday as store prepares for exit

Nordstrom required court approval to liquidate because it is winding down its Canadian operations under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, which helps insolvent businesses restructure or end operations in an orderly fashion.

More on Money
NordstromNordstrom Salenordstrom vancouverVancouver Nordstromnordstrom canada liquidation salenordstrom canada saleNordstrom liquidation sale
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers