Send this page to someone via email

Liquidation sales at Nordstrom in Vancouver begin Tuesday.

Furniture, fixtures and equipment will be up for sale, alongside most of Nordstrom’s merchandise.

However, goods from third parties will not be part of the sale because they were removed from stores over the weekend.

2:05 Nordstrom prepares for liquidation sales

Earlier this month Nordstrom announced it will close six department stores and seven Nordstrom Rack shops by late June, cutting 2,500 jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

Retail expert Bruce Winder said he thinks Nordstrom really overestimated how big the Canadian luxury market is.

“It gives Canada a bit of a black eye in terms of our retail sector but retail isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “It’s just changing, there’s ebbs and flows.”

Read more: Nordstrom Canada liquidation sales expected to begin Tuesday as store prepares for exit

Nordstrom required court approval to liquidate because it is winding down its Canadian operations under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, which helps insolvent businesses restructure or end operations in an orderly fashion.