Health

Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation receives $3M, largest gift in history

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Dartmouth hospital unveils tech to ease some surgical wait times'
Dartmouth hospital unveils tech to ease some surgical wait times
WATCH: The Dartmouth General Hospital unveiled some new technology on Friday that it hopes will ease surgical wait times for hip and knee replacements. – Jan 13, 2023
The Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation has received a $3 million gift — the largest donation in its history.

The donation from J&W Murphy Foundation will be used for the African Nova Scotian Healthcare Bursaries, the Geriatric Care Nurse Practitioner Program, palliative care, and to purchase equipment and technology.

Read more: First-of-its-kind MRI technology coming to Halifax’s QEII

According to a news release from the hospital foundation, the annual bursary program will support African Nova Scotian and Indigenous learners who want to pursue health-care careers. Meanwhile, the upgraded palliative care unit will see up to 10 rooms retrofitted to better serve patients and families during the end-of-life journey.

The gift will also help the hospital purchase its first MRI, which will be equipped with a special orthopedic package to help patients undergoing joint replacement surgery. It’s expected the MRI will increase Halifax Regional Municipality’s imaging capacity by 400 scans per month.

“Many patients in HRM now must travel up to 150 kilometres away to receive an MRI scan, resulting in significant delays in diagnosis and treatment. In emergency situations, patients would no longer need to be transported to Halifax for an MRI scan, saving time, money, and possibly lives,” according to the foundation.

The gift is part of the hospital foundation’s Lead On Capital Campaign, which just launched.

Click to play video: 'New endoscopy room opens at Dartmouth General Hospital'
New endoscopy room opens at Dartmouth General Hospital
Nova Scotia Health CareDartmouth General HospitalNS Health CareDartmouth GeneralDartmouth General Hospital FoundationDartmouth general MRIJ&W Murphy Foundation
