London, Ont. man wins $3 million on Lotto scratch ticket

A London, Ont. man is $3 million richer after winning the jackpot prize for a Lotto scratch ticket earlier this year.

Peter Baxted took home the multi-million-dollar prize thanks to the INSTANT $3,000,000 Prestige game.

Baxted, who says he has been an occasional lottery player since he was 18, says he stopped at the Circle K on Hamilton Road in London on the way home from a night shift to purchase a ticket.

“I played it at the store and saw it was a winner right away — I was shocked,” said 56-year-old Baxted. “I just wanted to run home and tell my wife that our dream came true. I had tears of joy for sure.”

After bursting through the door and waking up his wife, Baxted says his wife’s reaction quickly shifted from wondering what was wrong to crying tears of joy after hearing the good news.

A painter, Baxted says his plans with the newfound money are to look for a new house for his family and share some of the winnings with his children to help invest for the future. Baxted also says a new Dodge Challenger is likely on the way as a treat for himself.

“I feel so humbled by this incredible win,” said Baxted.

The game Baxted won on, INSTANT $3,000,000 Prestige, cost $30.