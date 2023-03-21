Menu

Canada

London, Ont. man wins $3 million on Lotto scratch ticket

By By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 21, 2023 12:51 pm
Peter Baxted won $3 million on a scratch ticket earlier this year after purchasing it at the Circle K on Hamilton Road. View image in full screen
Peter Baxted won $3 million on a scratch ticket earlier this year after purchasing it at the Circle K on Hamilton Road. Ontario Lottery and Gaming
A London, Ont. man is $3 million richer after winning the jackpot prize for a Lotto scratch ticket earlier this year.

Peter Baxted took home the multi-million-dollar prize thanks to the INSTANT $3,000,000 Prestige game.

Baxted, who says he has been an occasional lottery player since he was 18, says he stopped at the Circle K on Hamilton Road in London on the way home from a night shift to purchase a ticket.

“I played it at the store and saw it was a winner right away — I was shocked,” said 56-year-old Baxted. “I just wanted to run home and tell my wife that our dream came true. I had tears of joy for sure.”

Read more: $500,000 windfall in second major lottery win for London, Ont. woman

Story continues below advertisement

After bursting through the door and waking up his wife, Baxted says his wife’s reaction quickly shifted from wondering what was wrong to crying tears of joy after hearing the good news.

Trending Now

A painter, Baxted says his plans with the newfound money are to look for a new house for his family and share some of the winnings with his children to help invest for the future. Baxted also says a new Dodge Challenger is likely on the way as a treat for himself.

“I feel so humbled by this incredible win,” said Baxted.

The game Baxted won on, INSTANT $3,000,000 Prestige, cost $30.

LondonLdnontLotteryOlgLondon ONTLottolotto winnerScratch ticketOntario gaminglondon lottery win
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

