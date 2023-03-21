Body found beside Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police taped off an area right next to Whitemud Drive eastbound between 34 and 17 streets Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., there were several police vehicles surrounding what appeared to be something under a cream blanket or tarp next to a black garbage bag.

Police set up a black tent next to the road.

An EPS spokesperson told Global News a body was found on the Whitemud near 17 Street.

She said police were investigating and it was too early to determine if the death is suspicious.

— More to come…