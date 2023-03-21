Body found beside Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton police taped off an area right next to Whitemud Drive eastbound between 34 and 17 streets Tuesday morning.
At around 8:30 a.m., there were several police vehicles surrounding what appeared to be something under a cream blanket or tarp next to a black garbage bag.
Police set up a black tent next to the road.
An EPS spokesperson told Global News a body was found on the Whitemud near 17 Street.
Trending Now
She said police were investigating and it was too early to determine if the death is suspicious.
— More to come…
More on Crime
- Buster Murdaugh denies involvement in death of teen found near family home
- Heighten police presence at Bradford, Ont. high school after online threats
- Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members
- Quebec police say third man dies after pedestrians struck by truck last week
Comments