Crime

Body found beside Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 11:39 am
Edmonton police vehicles seen at Whitemud Drive between 17 Street and 34 Street on March 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police vehicles seen at Whitemud Drive between 17 Street and 34 Street on March 21, 2023. Global News
Edmonton police taped off an area right next to Whitemud Drive eastbound between 34 and 17 streets Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., there were several police vehicles surrounding what appeared to be something under a cream blanket or tarp next to a black garbage bag.

Police set up a black tent next to the road.

An EPS spokesperson told Global News a body was found on the Whitemud near 17 Street.

She said police were investigating and it was too early to determine if the death is suspicious.

— More to come… 

