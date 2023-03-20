Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd degree murder in northeast Edmonton stabbing

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 6:55 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police have charged one man with second degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Ossama Ghaly earlier this month.

Police received a call of a single-vehicle collision in an alley near 47 Street and 118 Avenue in the early morning of Saturday, March 11.

Once on scene, police found a man — who was later identified as Ghaly — in the passenger seat, injured. EMS and fire crews responded to his injuries but he died on scene.

Read more: Police continue to investigate February Grande Cache homicide

Ghaly’s injuries were later determined to be consistent with assault, not a collision, police said in a news release Monday.

Trending Now

Forty-year-old Ian Whitford faces the charge for Ghaly’s death.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeEdmonton policeAssaultMurderEPSEdmonton crimeEMS2nd degree murderian whitfordOssama Ghaly
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers