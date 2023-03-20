Man charged with 2nd degree murder in northeast Edmonton stabbing

Edmonton police have charged one man with second degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Ossama Ghaly earlier this month.
Police received a call of a single-vehicle collision in an alley near 47 Street and 118 Avenue in the early morning of Saturday, March 11.
Once on scene, police found a man — who was later identified as Ghaly — in the passenger seat, injured. EMS and fire crews responded to his injuries but he died on scene.
Ghaly’s injuries were later determined to be consistent with assault, not a collision, police said in a news release Monday.
Trending Now
Forty-year-old Ian Whitford faces the charge for Ghaly’s death.
More on Crime
- Buster Murdaugh denies involvement in death of teen found near family home
- Demolition of Old Montreal building to begin as police search for victims of fire
- Quebec police say third man dies after pedestrians struck by truck last week
- At least 7 people now missing after Old Montreal blaze, fire officials say
Comments