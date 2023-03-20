Man charged with 2nd degree murder in northeast Edmonton stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have charged one man with second degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Ossama Ghaly earlier this month.

Police received a call of a single-vehicle collision in an alley near 47 Street and 118 Avenue in the early morning of Saturday, March 11.

Once on scene, police found a man — who was later identified as Ghaly — in the passenger seat, injured. EMS and fire crews responded to his injuries but he died on scene.

Ghaly’s injuries were later determined to be consistent with assault, not a collision, police said in a news release Monday.

Forty-year-old Ian Whitford faces the charge for Ghaly’s death.