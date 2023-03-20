SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Gausman’s strong start helps Jays beat Tigers 5-0

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 4:54 pm
LAKELAND, Fla. – Kevin Gausman struck out six over five innings and Devonte Brown hit a three-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 in spring training baseball action Monday.

Gausman, who has yet to allow a run in 13 2/3 innings pitched over four starts this spring, scattered three hits and didn’t allow a walk.

Luke Bard, Adam Cimber, Jay Jackson and Trent Thornton each pitched a shutout inning of relief as Detroit managed just five hits.

Cimber pitched the seventh and picked up the win when Toronto opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the eighth.

Wynton Bernard put the Jays up 1-0 with an RBI double, then stole home when Garrett Spain struck out on a foul tip.

Brown capped the scoring with his three-run shot in the ninth.

Four Tigers pitchers combined to allow no runs and two hits over six innings — including three no-hit innings from reliever Mason Englert — before Garrett Hill surrendered all five Jays runs.

Toronto (14-11) has a day off Tuesday before hosting Baltimore on Wednesday at Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

