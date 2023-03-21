Pitbull to headline first day of Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

It’s official: American rapper Pitbull will be headlining the first day of the Calgary Stampede.

Armando Christian Pérez, known by his stage name Pitbull or as Mr. Worldwide, will be playing in the Saddledome on July 7. He grew in popularity in the 2010s with hits such as Give Me Everything and Timber, and performed alongside stars such as Kesha and Ne-Yo.

Pitbull’s songs have also been featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and his music videos have accumulated more than 15 billion views collectively.

“We are thrilled to have Pitbull headline the Saddledome on the first day of Stampede,” said Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc., in an emailed statement.

“Pitbull is renowned worldwide for an incredible show with unparalleled energy and countless hits. It’s the perfect concert to kick off the Calgary Stampede.”

Tickets for the concert start at $59 plus applicable fees and taxes and will be open to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets will include admission to the Stampede on the day of the show.

Calgary Stampede newsletter subscribers will be able to pre-purchase tickets starting Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at the Calgary Stampede website, by phone, or on Ticketmaster.