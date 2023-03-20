1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in parking lot of Toronto mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two others are injured after a daylight shooting in the parking lot of a north Toronto mall on Monday, police say.

Toronto police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Fairview Mall, located in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East, after 4 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene along with Toronto paramedics.

Police said two shooting victims were located and a third victim made their own way to hospital.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported two men to hospital.

In an update, Toronto police said one of the victims died in hospital, while one other victim was in life-threatening condition and the third was in non-life-threatening condition.

Suspect information wasn’t immediately available.