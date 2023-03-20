Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in parking lot of Toronto mall: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 4:53 pm
The scene of a triple shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene of a triple shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News
One person is dead and two others are injured after a daylight shooting in the parking lot of a north Toronto mall on Monday, police say.

Toronto police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Fairview Mall, located in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East, after 4 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene along with Toronto paramedics.

Read more: Driver pulls gun, threatens to kill motorist during road rage incident: Peel police

Police said two shooting victims were located and a third victim made their own way to hospital.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported two men to hospital.

In an update, Toronto police said one of the victims died in hospital, while one other victim was in life-threatening condition and the third was in non-life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Suspect information wasn’t immediately available.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto shootingfairview mallNorth Toronto shootingFairview Plaza
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

