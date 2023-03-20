Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health unit issues opioid overdose alert for City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 3:31 pm
A spike in opioid overdoses has prompted the regional health unit to issue a drug alert for the City of Kawartha Lakes. View image in full screen
A spike in opioid overdoses has prompted the regional health unit to issue a drug alert for the City of Kawartha Lakes. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A spike in opioid overdoses has prompted the regional health unit to issue a drug alert for the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Monday afternoon issued an opioid overdose alert for the municipality following a “noticeable increase” in overdose over the past seven days.

Details were not provided.

The health unit’s overdose opioid report portal reported that from March 5-11, there were eight suspected drug overdoses within the health unit’s jurisdiction which also includes Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

For the month of March to date, there have been 10 reported suspected overdoses that required a visit to an emergency department. February reported 23 visits to an ER for an overdose, up from 22 reported in January.

Read more: Peterborough health unit issues toxic drug alert for green pills being sold as Xanax

Story continues below advertisement

The alert automatically flags increases in overdoses for community partners and first responders, which triggers enhanced outreach efforts and distribution of naloxone kits, the health unit says. Naloxone reverses the effects of a drug overdose until a victim can receive care at a hospital.

“The recent increase in overdoses is troubling, so we’re issuing the alert to inform the community to take precautions,” stated Leslie McLaughlin, the health unit’s substances and harm reduction coordinator.

“Contributing factors for these local overdoses may include people using alone or a potentially contaminated or poisoned drug supply that is leading to more severe overdose reactions.”

Trending Now

The health unit advises says anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, should take the following precautions:

  • Don’t use drugs alone — if you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at1-888-668-NORS (6677) ,or use a buddy system and call a friend.
  • Test a small amount of the drug before you use it.
  • Avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs.
  • Call 911 in the event of an overdose
  • Avoid using damaged or modified pipes/needles.
  • Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle exchange sites.
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Public Health issues drug poisoning warning after reporting deadliest month in the organization’s history'
Peterborough Public Health issues drug poisoning warning after reporting deadliest month in the organization’s history
Advertisement
More on Health
City of Kawartha LakesOpioid CrisisKawartha LakesHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitOverdosesOpioid Overdosesdrug alertKawartha Lakes opioid
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers