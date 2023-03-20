B.C. doctor charged with sexual assault in Surrey and Delta

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. doctor has been charged again with sexual assault.

Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade was practicing in Delta in August 2020, when police received a complaint of sexual assault against him.

In May 2021 the Delta Police Department recommended a charge of sexual assault against Bamgbade, but Crown counsel declined to approve the charge as the substantial likelihood of conviction could not be met.

Bamgbade then moved his practice to Surrey.

Surrey RCMP said they received a complaint against him in July 2022 and launched an investigation.

Bamgbade was charged with one count of sexual assault.

When Delta police saw the announcement about the Surry charge, investigators tried to find further evidence and resubmit the 2020 Delta complaint to the Crown, but it did still not meet a level of charge approval, according to Delta police.

However, as a result of the Surrey RCMP release, investigators in Delta were contacted by two new people alleging they had been sexually assaulted while receiving treatment by the same physician.

They launched two new investigations with one bringing in enough evidence to recommend charges to Crown counsel for incidents that occurred between July 16 and Oct. 21, 2019.

There was not enough evidence established in the second allegation, police said.

Bamgbade was charged with one count of sexual assault on March 16.

Delta police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in relation to the Surrey charge, where he will address the new charge from the Delta investigation.

Global News has reached out to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia to find out the status of Bamgbade ‘s practice.