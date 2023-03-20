Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta program trains rural health care workers in supporting sex assault victims

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 3:05 pm
FILE - A nurse tends to a patient at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan, 26, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - A nurse tends to a patient at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan, 26, 2022. Chris Young, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A newly-developed course that will train rural health-care providers to better support victims of sexual assault is now open for enrolment through a northern Alberta post-secondary.

The Alberta government said $1 million in funding — first announced in October — helped Grande Prairie’s Northwestern Polytechnic develop an online course for specialized training.

The course, called Rural Sexual Assault Care-Expanded, teaches how to provide comprehensive, trauma-informed care to survivors of recent sex assaults.

It focuses on assessment, forensic evidence collection and court testimony.

Read more: Advocates decry lack of support for survivors of sexual assault, domestic abuse in Alberta budget

The government said too often sex assault survivors in rural Alberta must drive long distances to access essential care and services.

Story continues below advertisement

The funding is to cover the cost of the online course for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, registered midwives and doctors in rural Alberta.

Trending Now

Read more: Strathcona County sexual assault centre offers reporting room as alternative to police station

“We want to ensure that as many health-care providers as possible have access to training to best support survivors of sexual assault when they are most vulnerable, and no matter where they live in the province,” Tanya Fir, Alberta’s parliamentary secretary for the status of women, said in a news release Monday.

“Alberta’s government is committed to supporting all survivors and ensuring the resources and support they deserve are available to them.”

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers