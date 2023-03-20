Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Opposition parties remain skeptical of forecasts ahead of N.B. budget

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 3:27 pm
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves delivers the provincial budget in the legislature in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves delivers the provincial budget in the legislature in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When New Brunswick finance minister Ernie Steeves tables his fifth budget on Tuesday, the underlying revenue assumptions are likely to receive as much scrutiny as the program spending.

For the last couple of years, the province has vastly underestimated revenue, which exploded in part due to federal transfers, inflation and unprecedented population growth. That led to record surpluses that ballooned throughout the year, but Steeves told reporters not to expect a similar trend this year.

“I think you’ll see it’s not going to be the same,” he said.

“A lot of that was non-recurring money, one-time money, and that’s where we are at this moment.”

In 2021-2022, an expected $244 million deficit exploded into a record $777 million surplus by the end of the year. This year, a projected surplus of $35 million turned into a $862 million surplus after third-quarter projections were released in the winter.

Story continues below advertisement

That has Liberal Leader Susan Holt approaching the budget with skepticism.

“We would prefer to see a more honest and realistic accounting of the numbers,” she said.

“We have economists that project what this is likely to be and should be, and if their figures are far off that, then we’d have to wonder why they’re padding surpluses instead of investing in New Brunswickers.”

Read more: How New Brunswick’s projected surplus has ballooned to $800M more than anticipated

More on Politics

Steeves wouldn’t discuss with reporters where the province expects revenue to go, but pointed out that New Brunswick wasn’t the only government that pegged revenue estimates much lower than where they ended up.

“I think our projections have been along the lines with a lot of the projections in Canada,” Steeves said.

Trending Now

“Everybody missed the mark, some more, some less. We were right in the middle of the pack.”

Green finance critic Kevin Arseneau said those mistakes had consequences for New Brunswickers. He says the overly cautious approach means that the massive surpluses of the past two years have gone toward the provincial debt, not toward addressing the twin crises of housing and health care.

“It’s been years that the government has given us budgets that weren’t reflective of the economic situation in New Brunswick,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve seen big surpluses come up and about during the year and so investments were not made when they should have been made, so I’m hoping to see a budget that’s actually respecting reality.”

The government will have an extra $250 million in recently negotiated health transfers from the federal government, which Holt says she wants to see go to addressing primary health care in the province through recruitment and retention efforts and rapidly deploying collaborative care clinics across the province.

Arseneau said actions on health care and on affordable housing are the key asks from the Green party heading into Tuesday.

New BrunswickEconomyBudgetSurplusErnie Steevestax revenuesrevenue forecasts
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers