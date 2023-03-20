Menu

Canada

Only days left for winner to claim lottery ticket worth $373K sold in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 1:44 pm
There are just days left for the winner(s) of a major Lotto Max prize to come forward.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a ticket worth $373,118.20 that was sold in Scarborough for the April 1, 2022 Lotto Max draw has yet to be claimed.

Lottery winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize (scratch ticket winners have a bit longer), the OLG said.

For the April 1, 2022 draw, the winning numbers were 07– 10 – 18 – 29 – 38 – 43 – 50 and Bonus 41, the OLG noted.

Read more: Ontario man to buy new SUV, upgrade cottage, after winning $1 million

The winner was encouraged to sign their ticket, fill in the back portion and contact the OLG.

The Crown corporation said if a customer has a “legitimate reason” for coming forward shortly after the expiry date, the “OLG would do it’s due diligence on the claim as part of the prize claim review process.”

“However, we do have the expiry date on the tickets purchased through the lottery terminals as the lottery corporations have to account for that money and are unable to wait indefinitely for someone to claim,” the OLG said.

The OLG said unclaimed prizes from national games such as Lotto Max are added to future bonus games or promotions.

TorontoLotteryOlgLotto MaxOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationUnclaimed lottery prizeToronto winning lottery ticket
