Ontario man to buy new SUV, upgrade cottage, after winning $1 million

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 3:40 pm
David Kaasalainen of Collingwood is $1 million richer after winning the top prize with an OLG Instant X (Game 2202) scratch ticket. View image in full screen
David Kaasalainen of Collingwood is $1 million richer after winning the top prize with an OLG Instant X (Game 2202) scratch ticket. Supplied bu OLG
Some people have all the luck. A Collingwood, Ont., man has won big while playing the lottery for the second time in his life.

David Kaasalainen claimed the $1-million top prize with Instant X Game 2202.

Kasslainen told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) he previously won $66,000 with a group of 10 in the late 1990s.

Read more: ‘A blessing’: Costco coworkers from Toronto area win big on Lotto Max

“I bought some tickets on my way home from work and scratched them at home. I was very excited when I saw I won big,” he told OLG.

“The first thing I thought to do was call my family. Everyone was very surprised.”

As for how he plans to spend his winnings, Kasslainen plans to put some towards his retirement, after buying a new SUV and upgrading his cottage.

“It’s fantastic. I don’t know how to describe this feeling,” David smiled.

Instant X is a scratch ticket that offers a top prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Palgrave Variety on Regional Road 50 in Palgrave, Ont.

