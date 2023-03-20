Menu

Fire

RV fire in West Kelowna damages 2 homes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 1:15 pm
The fire on Shannon Woods Crescent started at around 9 a.m. and as neighbours reported seeing a thick plume of black smoke, multiple trucks rushed to the scene. View image in full screen
The fire on Shannon Woods Crescent started at around 9 a.m. and as neighbours reported seeing a thick plume of black smoke, multiple trucks rushed to the scene. Global News
Two homes in a West Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood sustained damage Monday morning in a fire that also consumed an RV that was parked between them.

The fire on Shannon Woods Crescent started at around 9 a.m. and as neighbours reported seeing a thick plume of black smoke, multiple trucks rushed to the scene.

The bulk of the fire was out within minutes, though the damage appeared to be significant and fire crews are expected to be on site throughout the day.

The assistant fire chief said that one of the homeowners was firing up the RV to get it ready for camping season when something went wrong.

Major fire guts two Vernon homes, destroys RV
