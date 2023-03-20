Man seriously injured after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Police say a man has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday in the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Police said officers received reports that a man had been stabbed.

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a male suspect around 20-years-old with a moustache. He was seen wearing a tan bucket hat, a black sweater with “Royalist” in red across the chest, grey pants, black shoes and a black scarf.

