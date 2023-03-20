Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 12:45 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.<i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Toronto police shooting sent an adult man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. </i>THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.<i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Toronto police shooting sent an adult man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. </i>THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Police say a man has serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday in the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Police said officers received reports that a man had been stabbed.

Read more: 3rd man faces murder charge in stabbing death of Toronto man

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a male suspect around 20-years-old with a moustache. He was seen wearing a tan bucket hat, a black sweater with “Royalist” in red across the chest, grey pants, black shoes and a black scarf.

Story continues below advertisement

 

