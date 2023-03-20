Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest man after vehicle in Guelph damaged using a hatchet

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 20, 2023 11:23 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph man wielding an axe allegedly damaged another man’s vehicle in a dispute that police say may have arisen from a misunderstanding.

Guelph Police Service were called to a plaza on Eramosa Road early Monday around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man was meeting up with a female acquaintance when another man arrived and started damaging the other man’s vehicle with a hatchet.

They say the driver’s side window was smashed while the victim was inside the vehicle.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. woman charged after protesters assaulted, threatened

Investigators say the accused is the husband of the woman and that the incident may have been the result of a misunderstanding.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

No one was hurt but the man was later arrested. The 36-year-old is facing a number of charges including mischief, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

He was held for a bail hearing.

More on Crime
AssaultGuelph NewsVehicleDamageGuelph Police ServiceAxeHatchetWindow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers