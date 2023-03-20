Police arrest man after vehicle in Guelph damaged using a hatchet

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man wielding an axe allegedly damaged another man’s vehicle in a dispute that police say may have arisen from a misunderstanding.

Guelph Police Service were called to a plaza on Eramosa Road early Monday around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man was meeting up with a female acquaintance when another man arrived and started damaging the other man’s vehicle with a hatchet.

They say the driver’s side window was smashed while the victim was inside the vehicle.

Investigators say the accused is the husband of the woman and that the incident may have been the result of a misunderstanding.

No one was hurt but the man was later arrested. The 36-year-old is facing a number of charges including mischief, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

He was held for a bail hearing.