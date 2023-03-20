Menu


Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 20'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 20
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, March 20.
A Million Steps for Mental Health and the Saskatchewan Rattlers gearing up for the 2023 season.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Taking a million steps for mental health

Mental health professional Francis Sreedhar wanted a way to combine the physical and emotional benefits of walking on the Meewasin trails.

It led to A Million Steps for Mental Health.

In this interview with Chris Carr, Sreedhar explains the tangible benefits of walking in the fresh air and the connection between physical and mental health.

Click to play video: 'Taking a million steps for mental health'
Taking a million steps for mental health

Saskatchewan Rattlers gearing up for the 2023 CEBL season

The start of the Canadian Elite Basketball League season is just a couple of months away.

Ahead of the start of the season, the Saskatchewan Rattlers are hosting their first annual Youth Classic Tournament.

Rattlers vice-president Brad Kraft shares details on the tournament and how the team is shaping up for the season.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Rattlers gearing up for the 2023 CEBL season'
Saskatchewan Rattlers gearing up for the 2023 CEBL season

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 20

Spring-like conditions on the way — Chantal Wagner with your Monday, March 20, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 20'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 20
