Canada

Nordstrom Canada OK’d for liquidation sales, court rules. What to know

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 10:29 am
Click to play video: 'Nordstrom departure sparks concern about Canada’s retail landscape'
Nordstrom departure sparks concern about Canada’s retail landscape
Nordstrom is the latest American retailer to quit the Canadian market. Retail analyst Bruce Winder joins Antony Robart to talk about how their departure will impact shoppers and the future of Canada’s retail landscape. – Mar 6, 2023
An Ontario court has granted Nordstrom permission to sell off its merchandise before it closes its Canadian stores.

At a hearing in Toronto, the Superior Court of Justice gave the U.S. retailer’s Canadian branch approval to start the liquidation process.

Nordstrom required court approval because it is winding down its Canadian operations under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, which helps insolvent businesses restructure or end operations in an orderly fashion.

Read more: Nordstrom to close all Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs

As part of the wind down, Nordstrom will close its six Canadian department store locations and seven Nordstrom Rack shops, which sell designer goods at discount prices.

When Nordstrom announced its exit from the market in March, it said it expected Canadian stores to close by late June.

Chief executive Erik Nordstrom has attributed its departure from Canada to the company no longer seeing a realistic path to profitability in the country.

Click to play video: 'Nordstrom joins growing list of retailers leaving Canadian market'
Nordstrom joins growing list of retailers leaving Canadian market
Canada NewsBusiness NewsNordstromnordstrom canadaNordstrom Closuresnordstrom stocknordstrom liquidationnordstrom salesnordstrom stores closing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

