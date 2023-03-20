Menu

Crime

Quebec police say third man dies after pedestrians struck by truck last week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 10:20 am
WATCH: After a driver allegedly drove his pickup truck into 11 people, killing two and injuring 9, the community of Amqui, Que. is finding strength in each other. Residents of the small town came together and lit candles at a vigil held at the local church after meeting with Premier François Legault earlier in the day. Global's Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Provincial police say a third person has died after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians in an eastern Quebec town one week ago.

Police say Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41, died on the weekend after being injured last Monday.

Read more: Man booed, charged with dangerous driving causing death in ‘horrific’ Amqui, Que. crash

Two other men, Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73, died after being struck in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Police have said eight others were injured in the crash, ranging in age from less than a year old to 77, and hospital officials in Quebec City say one person is in critical condition and two others are stable.

Read more: How residents in Amqui, Que. are ‘rallying’ in wake of fatal crash

Steeve Gagnon, 38, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.

Trending Now

Gagnon is due back in court in April 5.

Sureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policeAmqui crashSteeve GagnonAmqui Truck AttackAmqui crash victims
© 2023 The Canadian Press

