Fans petition for Pedro Pascal to be 2023 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Send this page to someone via email

An online petition is hoping to see one of the stars of The Last of Us named the 2023 Calgary Stampede parade marshal.

A Change.org petition wants Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in the TV show, to lead the charge.

The parade marshal is usually announced at the end of May or early June.

Pascal spent time in Calgary and across the province filming the hit Crave series, including the Alberta legislature, the Bow River, the Ranchland Inn in Nanton, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), Canmore Engine Bridge and Waterton Lakes National Park.

4:50 Travel Alberta sharing The Last of Us locations online

In fact, in episode 1, When You’re Lost in the Darkness, Calgary’s downtown is used as a stand-in for Boston, and a specially designed set situated in the industrial area behind the Calgary Stampede grounds serves at the show’s Boston Quarantine Zone (QZ.)

Story continues below advertisement

Pascal has also spoken about his love for Alberta, like exploring the mountains and seeing the northern lights.

2:21 ‘The Last of Us’ premiere draws excitement, momentum for Alberta film industry

As of 8 a.m. Monday, March 20, the petition had about 4,700 names.

Read more: Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner named 2022 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Actor Kevin Costner was parade marshal in 2022.

5:32 Calgary Heritage Buildings featured in HBO’s The Last of Us