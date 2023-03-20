Menu

Canada

Fans petition for Pedro Pascal to be 2023 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 10:22 am
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ boosts Alberta’s tourism, economy
HBO's smash hit 'The Last of Us' was filmed in Alberta, and that has fans of the series flocking to the province, specifically sites featured prominently in the show. Heather Yourex-West looks at the boost to the economy, and the next wave of tourist dollars which appears to be on the way – Feb 17, 2023
An online petition is hoping to see one of the stars of The Last of Us named the 2023 Calgary Stampede parade marshal.

A Change.org petition wants Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in the TV show, to lead the charge.

The parade marshal is usually announced at the end of May or early June.

Read more: ‘The Last of Us’: All the Alberta locations that got a dramatic makeover

Pascal spent time in Calgary and across the province filming the hit Crave series, including the Alberta legislature, the Bow River, the Ranchland Inn in Nanton, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), Canmore Engine Bridge and Waterton Lakes National Park.

In fact, in episode 1, When You’re Lost in the Darkness, Calgary’s downtown is used as a stand-in for Boston, and a specially designed set situated in the industrial area behind the Calgary Stampede grounds serves at the show’s Boston Quarantine Zone (QZ.)

Pascal has also spoken about his love for Alberta, like exploring the mountains and seeing the northern lights.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, March 20, the petition had about 4,700 names.

Read more: Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner named 2022 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Actor Kevin Costner was parade marshal in 2022.

