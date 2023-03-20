Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Imaginations run wild at North Okanagan Children’s Festival

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 8:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Imagination runs wild at North Okanagan Children’s Festival'
Imagination runs wild at North Okanagan Children’s Festival
The sun was shining down on the Second Annual North Okanagan Children's Festival in Vernon. Sydney Morton brings us the highlights from day two of the festivities at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kids’ imaginations can run wild at the North Okanagan Children’s Festival.

The second annual event took over the Vernon and District Performing Arts building and parking lot to create a world where you can be anything you want from a magical princess to a pink bunny rabbit, and even a cotton candy-eating strawberry.

“This is a two day festival where theres performances inside and out,” said Sheri Kunzli, Vernon Community Arts Centre marketing coordinator. “It’s amazing we have had really good weather and it’s been super busy.”

Read more: First ever North Okanagan Children’s Festival is fun for the whole family

Kunzli says thousands of people of all ages have come to the festival that took place March 18 and 19. Offering everything from food trucks to arts and crafts and more.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just so amazing for the kids to be able to experience arts, culture and science,” said Dione Chambers,  Okanagan Science Centre executive director.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get out and play.”

Read more: Okanagan organizations gather together to celebrate National Child Day

More on Lifestyle

At the Allan Brooks Nature Centre booth, kids can learn how to be good citizens of the world.

“Allan Brooks is all about education,” said Cheryl Hood Allan Brooks Nature Centre manager. “[We are] showing people how our actions can harm the environment.”

There were also plenty of interactive performances inside the building where kids could sing and dance along.

The two day event is already growing in it’s second year and organizers are already starting to plan next year’s event.

Advertisement
Related News
OkanagannewsFamily FunChildren's FestivalChildren's ActivitiesVernon And District Performing Arts Centrekids activites

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers