Imaginations run wild at North Okanagan Children’s Festival

Kids’ imaginations can run wild at the North Okanagan Children’s Festival.

The second annual event took over the Vernon and District Performing Arts building and parking lot to create a world where you can be anything you want from a magical princess to a pink bunny rabbit, and even a cotton candy-eating strawberry.

“This is a two day festival where theres performances inside and out,” said Sheri Kunzli, Vernon Community Arts Centre marketing coordinator. “It’s amazing we have had really good weather and it’s been super busy.”

Kunzli says thousands of people of all ages have come to the festival that took place March 18 and 19. Offering everything from food trucks to arts and crafts and more.

“It’s just so amazing for the kids to be able to experience arts, culture and science,” said Dione Chambers, Okanagan Science Centre executive director.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get out and play.”

At the Allan Brooks Nature Centre booth, kids can learn how to be good citizens of the world.

“Allan Brooks is all about education,” said Cheryl Hood Allan Brooks Nature Centre manager. “[We are] showing people how our actions can harm the environment.”

There were also plenty of interactive performances inside the building where kids could sing and dance along.

The two day event is already growing in it’s second year and organizers are already starting to plan next year’s event.