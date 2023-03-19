Sasktel Centre issues traffic warning as record crowd expected for Blades vs. Pats

Send this page to someone via email

History will be made in Saskatoon on Sunday night as the Saskatoon Blades take on the Regina Pats at the Sasktel Centre.

The Blades are set to host more than 15,000 spectators, marking the largest crowd in franchise history.

Not only is WHL superstar Connor Bedard helping to fill the stadium, but after the Pats clinched a playoff berth Saturday night, the game could be a first-round playoff preview.

To handle the crowds, the Blades are doubling or even tripling staff in certain areas to meet demand.

The Blades are also warning Saskatoon residents of potential traffic congestion happening around the stadium.

The team announced a number of free shuttle services for fans at Lawson Heights Mall, Market Mall, Confederation Mall and Centre Mall that will help reduce traffic congestion.

Shuttle services begin at 2:15 p.m., and will run continuous services as buses are filled, with the last bus departing at 3:40 p.m.

Five pickup times have also been announced for Saskatoon Transit at the downtown special event stop at 23 Street and 2nd Avenue.

The club is asking fans to arrive at Sunday’s game by 2:30 p.m. to ensure minimal delays through security with the puck drop against Regina scheduled for 4 p.m.

The last time the Blades took on the Pats, Saskatoon walked away with a 5-2 win in Regina and with a Trevor Wong hat trick.