West Kelowna: Installation of water lines to impact Westlake Road for 6 weeks

A small section of Westlake Road in West Kelowna will be busier than normal for the next six weeks.

The city says starting Monday and lasting until April 26, the road will feature single-lane, alternating traffic from Horizon Drive to West Kelowna Road.

The traffic pattern will run weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is necessary as construction crews begin work to install the next section of water lines for the Rose Valley water treatment plant.

“This work is necessary to connect residents to the new plant,” said the city. “Once this section is complete, crews will continue construction on Parkinson Road, from Pettman to Westlake Road. The work area will be open to vehicle traffic evenings, weekends and holidays.”

Elsewhere in West Kelowna, Menu Road will undergo a traffic patter change for approximately seven weeks, starting Tuesday.

The city says work crews have completed rock hammering work ahead of schedule and will transition to installing pipe.

“Once this section is complete, crews will continue construction on Ourtoland and Ogden Roads, where alternative traffic plans will be used.”

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the work areas.