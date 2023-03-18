Menu

Canada

CSRD contributes $180K to repair community wharf in Seymour Arm

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 2:30 pm
The community wharf at Seymour Arm is closed due to structural safety concerns. View image in full screen
The community wharf at Seymour Arm is closed due to structural safety concerns. Susan Howie / Columbia Shuswap Regional District
A community wharf in the B.C. Interior that’s been closed to the public for months will undergo much-needed repairs this year.

That’s according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), which says its directors voted unanimously to provide $180,000 to help rebuild the wharf at Seymour Arm.

Read more: New, easier system in place, says CSRD, for bylaw disputes

The wharf was closed to public use in October 2022 due to structural safety concerns.

“The $180,000 CSRD contribution will be added to the $120,000 contribution from the non-profit Seymour Arm Community Association to ensure the project moves ahead as soon as possible,” said the regional district.

The regional district says its contribution to the wharf will have no effect on local tax rates.

Click to play video: 'Shuswap Watershed Council calls on province to take more action on algae blooms'
Shuswap Watershed Council calls on province to take more action on algae blooms

“The community association approached the CSRD for financial assistance,” said the regional district, “as the wharf not only supports boaters to the area, but is a key piece of infrastructure for emergency response by the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue.”

Trending Now

According to the CSRD, there were 12 medical emergencies in 2022 that required a search and rescue boat.

Read more: ‘Super close call’: Man’s rescue from frigid B.C. lake caught on camera

“This is a critical community asset for safety and tourism,” said Electoral Area F Director Jay Simpson.

“The community association has put in a significant amount of money, so what they need is topping up to get a community asset that will last 25 years or better.”

Click to play video: 'Radio Astrophysical Observatory seeks land-use extension'
Radio Astrophysical Observatory seeks land-use extension
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

