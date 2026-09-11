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Canada

New accessible playground opens in Saskatoon

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted September 11, 2026 4:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New accessible playground in Saskatoon'
New accessible playground in Saskatoon
WATCH: Saskatoon's St. Anne School has some happy kids as they unveil their new playground... but none happier than Makenna Hiebert, a new accessible playground is giving her space to play without barriers.
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It’s a day a long time in the making for Makenna Hiebert and her family.

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 10 officially marked the opening of Saskatoon’s second accessible playground at St. Anne Catholic School.

“It was a dream turned to reality, so it’s very exciting. We’ve had an exciting couple of weeks since it’s been open and seeing all the kids run out and even meeting some friends here has been really exciting,” said Brittany Hiebert, Makenna’s mom and project lead for the playground.

Makenna sustained a brain injury when she was just three years old.

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Her family quickly learned how few accessible play spaces there were in Saskatoon.

Brittany says this new playground will serve plenty more people beyond the St. Anne’s school community.

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“We actually got to meet friends here on the weekend and they have a young child that uses a walker. So, we’re able to have it be a gathering place and people from all over the city have even said like, ‘I’m definitely coming, my child’s in a wheelchair’.”

There are ramps and a rubber ground to make play easier and more independent.

And while it may look like any old playground for some, it means a whole lot more to others.

Brittany says she thinks this should be the standard.

“I think that we want to create a city and a culture where play is accessible and we don’t have to fight for it when there’s maybe an accident or someone specific starts recognizing the need.”

Watch the video above to see how much the new playground brings joy to the community.

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