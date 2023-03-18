North Vancouver’s Quarry Rock Trail reopened to the public after 3 years

Send this page to someone via email

The popular Quarry Rock hiking destination in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove neighbourhood has reopened to the public after a three-year-long closure.

Quarry Rock was first closed due to the pandemic in March 2020.

After public health restrictions eased in 2021, the District of North Vancouver decided to keep the trail closed while crews did storm sewer replacement work.

Later that year, the hiking area suffered severe damage to bridges and stair structures in the atmospheric river that ravaged much of B.C.’s South Coast.

Now, two years later those damages have finally been fixed and hikers can once again enjoy the trail and the spectacular view at the top.

