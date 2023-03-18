Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

North Vancouver’s Quarry Rock Trail reopened to the public after 3 years

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 2:22 pm
Hikers watch the setting sun through the fog atop of Quarry Rock at the end of the Baden Powel trail in Deep Cove in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. View image in full screen
Hikers watch the setting sun through the fog atop of Quarry Rock at the end of the Baden Powel trail in Deep Cove in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. Jonathan Hayward/CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The popular Quarry Rock hiking destination in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove neighbourhood has reopened to the public after a three-year-long closure.

Quarry Rock was first closed due to the pandemic in March 2020.

Read more: Outdoor photographers blown away by ‘insane’ moon jellyfish bloom near B.C.’s Deep Cove

After public health restrictions eased in 2021, the District of North Vancouver decided to keep the trail closed while crews did storm sewer replacement work.

Later that year, the hiking area suffered severe damage to bridges and stair structures in the atmospheric river that ravaged much of B.C.’s South Coast.

Now, two years later those damages have finally been fixed and hikers can once again enjoy the trail and the spectacular view at the top.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'District of North Vancouver to crack down on Quarry Rock trail'
District of North Vancouver to crack down on Quarry Rock trail
Related News
North VancouverHikingDistrict of North VancouverDeep Covehiking trailquarry rockQuarry Rock TrailNorth Vancouver hikeQuarry Rock opened
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers