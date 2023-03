See more sharing options

One person has died after a car struck a tree in Norfolk County, Ont.

OPP say emergency crews responded just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on Charlotteville Road 10.

A car had left the road and hit a tree, police say.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Charlotteville Road 10 was closed between Highway 3 and East Quarter Line Road, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fatal crash closes Charlotteville Road 10 between #Hwy3 and Charlotteville East Quater Line Road. Updates will be provided when new information becomes available. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/CeZiABa7w5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 18, 2023