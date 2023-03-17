Stolen vehicle recovered, suspect arrested at nearby convenience store: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A stolen vehicle was recovered this week, say Kelowna RCMP, and a repeat offender is facing charges.

Police say James Field is facing multiple charges, including two counts of possession of stolen property, after being arrested in Rutland.

According to the RCMP, the truck had recently been reported stolen from the long-term parking lot at Kelowna’s airport. And on Thursday morning, the GMC Sierra was spotted along the 200 block of Highway 33.

Police say they safely arrested the male driver at a nearby convenience store.

“A subsequent search of the driver located a weapon on his person as well as stolen items belonging to the registered owner of the stolen vehicle,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Additional stolen items were located inside the vehicle, investigators are still working on determining their origin.”

Field, who was in custody, was slated to appear in court on Friday.

Police say his arrest is a reminder for people to secure their vehicles and possessions.

“Kelowna RCMP continues to proactively investigate offences within the community, including property crimes, as part of their crime reduction strategy focusing on repeat and active offenders,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.