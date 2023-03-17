Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St Patrick’s Society Luncheon celebrates Irish culture, raises funds

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 7:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal city councillor celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a chop for charity'
Montreal city councillor celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a chop for charity
WATCH: St. Patrick's Day is a time to celebrate Irish culture and traditions. At Friday’s Irish Societies luncheon in Montreal, people donned their best outfits and coloured this grey day green. And as Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, one prominent Montrealer took the opportunity to chop his beard for charity.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montrealers of Irish descent donned their best outfits and coloured this gray Friday day green.

The annual St Patrick’s Society Luncheon is finally back in full swing after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the party.

It’s a prelude to Sunday’s big parade.

“We’re back and we’re back to stay,” exclaimed Tim Furlong, the Grand Marshall of the 198th parade.

Furlong says some of his best childhood memories involve his father walking the parade and he’d be proud to see him become Grand Marshall.

“I know he’s looking down on me. He’s proud,” Furlong said with emotion.

Read more: Montreal’s famous St. Patrick’s Day parade returns after pandemic cancellations

Story continues below advertisement

The luncheon kicked off a weekend of celebrations of all things Irish.

It’s also an opportunity to mark the community’s centuries-old history in the city.

“At the political class, we’ve had people of Irish descent or birth leading this place,” said Ken Quinn, the immediate past president of the Irish Societies of Montreal.

So far, six Montreal mayors have been of Irish descent, from William Workman who came to power in 1868  to most recently, Denis Coderre, who became mayor in 2013.

More on Canada

In the world of music, Mary Travers, also known as “La Bolduc”, perfectly married the Irish tunes she learned from her father to her French, folky rhymes.

“She’s a Québécoise, she’s of Irish descent,” Furlong explained. “The music is very similar, so naturally the Irish people and the French Canadians gravitated towards each other.”

Irish Montrealers have also made their mark in professional sports.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Montreal St. Patrick’s Day parade is back, 2 years after being cancelled

Guest speaker P.J Stock is one of them. He cracked up guests with stories of his life as a hockey player.

Trending Now

The event also raised money for different non-profits under the St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal umbrella — this year, in a very unusual way.

Story continues below advertisement

Verdun city councillor Sterling Downey, known for his trademark long beard, offered to chop off an inch for every thousand dollars raised.

Downey’s stunt raised $5,000.

“It’s just my humble way of trying to contribute and give back, show some leadership and show people raising money can be fun. The first three letters in fundraising are F-U-N. I wanted to bring some fun to the fundraising,” Downing said.

The councillor says he will continue the fundraiser online.

“If we do reach $10,000 before next Friday online [sic] I’ll do the 10 inches and I’ll get down to the two inches like I committed to,” Downing said.
Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade'
Hudson’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Global Montreal At 5:30STMSterling DowneyMontreal IrishChop For CharityMontreal Irish Societies LuncheonMontreal Saint-Patrick’s DaySterling Downey Beard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers