Saskatoon police charge teen suspect following imitation firearm incident

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested a 15-year-old male suspect following an incident which involves an imitation firearm on a delivery driver.

According to a release, the incident occurred on March 16, 2023 at around 11:00 p.m.

“Police were called to the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue I North after a delivery driver was threatened with a firearm when he confronted a man breaking into his car,” police stated.

“A brief exchange between the suspect and victim occurred before the suspect fled the area on foot; the victim was not physically injured.”

SPS stated that responding officers located and arrested the suspect a short distance away; an imitation firearm was found discarded in the snow nearby.

Police arrested a 15-year-old male suspect has been charged with several charges such as pointing a firearm, unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and assault with a weapon.