Crime

Saskatoon police charge teen suspect following imitation firearm incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 5:54 pm
A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged following an incident involving an imitation firearm on a Saskatoon delivery driver. View image in full screen
A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged following an incident involving an imitation firearm on a Saskatoon delivery driver. File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested a 15-year-old male suspect following an incident which involves an imitation firearm on a delivery driver.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest 3 women in dangerous driving incident with stolen vehicle

According to a release, the incident occurred on March 16, 2023 at around 11:00 p.m.

“Police were called to the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue I North after a delivery driver was threatened with a firearm when he confronted a man breaking into his car,” police stated.

“A brief exchange between the suspect and victim occurred before the suspect fled the area on foot; the victim was not physically injured.”

Read more: 18-year-old Saskatoon resident arrested after a firearms report

SPS stated that responding officers located and arrested the suspect a short distance away; an imitation firearm was found discarded in the snow nearby.

Police arrested a 15-year-old male suspect has been charged with several charges such as pointing a firearm, unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and assault with a weapon.

Customers attack, pull pellet gun on Saskatoon pub staff for asking for proof of vaccine
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceArrestChargesFirearmimitation firearm
