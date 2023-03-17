Medicine manufacturing facility to be built in Edmonton with $80M in federal funding

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced more than $80 million over five years toward the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative in Edmonton.

The integrated research, development and manufacturing initiative is led by Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, a not-for-profit organization, in partnership with the University of Alberta.

It is to strengthen Alberta’s biomedical sector and increase the domestic production of critical medicines.

The project is to include a new facility that could produce new and critical medicines, which is touted by both the federal and provincial governments as being the first of its kind in Western Canada.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, which is to be built in Edmonton, is expected to have the capacity to produce 70 million doses annually.

The Alberta government says it provided $5.6 million in 2022 to Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, which allowed it to secure the additional funding from the federal government.

“Alberta has a vibrant and thriving research, development and manufacturing ecosystem to develop and produce a domestic supply of essential pharmaceuticals with potential to reach global markets,” Nate Glubish, minister of technology and innovation, said in a news release.

“I am proud of the Alberta government’s support of these efforts.”

Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, added the federal government hopes to help Canadian innovators strengthen the local supply chain for critical medicines and create good jobs in Alberta.

The funding came as welcome news to both the University of Alberta and Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation.

“This support from the government of Canada and the government of Alberta is an absolute game-changer,” Andrew MacIsaac, CEO of Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, said in a statement.