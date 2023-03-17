Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Medicine manufacturing facility to be built in Edmonton with $80M in federal funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 2:25 pm
In this July 10, 2018, file photo bottles of medicine ride on a belt at the Express Scripts mail-in pharmacy warehouse in Florence, N.J. View image in full screen
In this July 10, 2018, file photo bottles of medicine ride on a belt at the Express Scripts mail-in pharmacy warehouse in Florence, N.J. Julio Cortez/AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government has announced more than $80 million over five years toward the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative in Edmonton.

The integrated research, development and manufacturing initiative is led by Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, a not-for-profit organization, in partnership with the University of Alberta.

It is to strengthen Alberta’s biomedical sector and increase the domestic production of critical medicines.

The project is to include a new facility that could produce new and critical medicines, which is touted by both the federal and provincial governments as being the first of its kind in Western Canada.

Click to play video: 'Alberta gets 17 proposals to develop, manufacture local COVID-19 vaccines'
Alberta gets 17 proposals to develop, manufacture local COVID-19 vaccines

The 40,000-square-foot facility, which is to be built in Edmonton, is expected to have the capacity to produce 70 million doses annually.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta government says it provided $5.6 million in 2022 to Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, which allowed it to secure the additional funding from the federal government.

Trending Now

“Alberta has a vibrant and thriving research, development and manufacturing ecosystem to develop and produce a domestic supply of essential pharmaceuticals with potential to reach global markets,” Nate Glubish, minister of technology and innovation, said in a news release.

“I am proud of the Alberta government’s support of these efforts.”

Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, added the federal government hopes to help Canadian innovators strengthen the local supply chain for critical medicines and create good jobs in Alberta.

The funding came as welcome news to both the University of Alberta and Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation.

“This support from the government of Canada and the government of Alberta is an absolute game-changer,” Andrew MacIsaac, CEO of Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, said in a statement.

Read more: Alberta pediatric doctors plead for proactive approach to reduce viral transmission in youth

More on Canada
Alberta GovernmentFederal GovernmentUniversity of AlbertaMedicineNate GlubishApplied Pharmaceutical Innovationalberta medicinealberta pharmaceuticalsmedicine production
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers